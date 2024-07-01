Flooded Waterville still in emergency mode as it braces for more rain

WATERVILLE, Minn. — Officials in Waterville say they are still in emergency mode, as the small town grapples with historic flooding.

At an open house Monday evening, residents were connected with resources including FEMA, the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and more.

"It's tough on everybody right now. It's hard to see," Mayor William Conlin said.

Le Sueur County opened a debris drop-off site in Waterville where residents can dispose of old sandbags, appliances and household waste, among other items.

"We're not in recovery. We're still in an emergency here. We still have water in homes, homes completely submerged. They can't even get to them yet," Conlin said.

Leaders worry more rain could wash away their progress. According to data from FEMA, most homeowners in Waterville don't have federal flood insurance and there's just 33 active policies in town. Local officials hope the disaster declarations will help the 95% of people who are uninsured.

"The cleanup is getting very bad. It's mold," said Waterville resident Gail Wernau.

She's been pumping water out of her basement for days. It's an exhausting battle that ended in her losing important things.

"Photos, books, jewelry. We lost one box that had all my sculptures in it that I'd been messing with for a couple of years," she said.

She's far from alone. Police Chief and Emergency Manager John Manning says the community is rallying together to get through this difficult time.

"This is a traumatic situation people are going through but it's heartwarming to see how the pulled people together hand in hand," Manning said.

