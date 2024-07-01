Mostly dry Monday in Twin Cities, storms arrive overnight into Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 1, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be mostly dry, though showers and storms will likely arrive in the overnight hours heading into Tuesday.

Our next storm system will arrive from the west Monday evening. Up north will get hit first, with some pop-up showers possible in the Twin Cities after dinner. Storms likely won't affect the metro until after midnight. The heaviest rain will likely be south and east of the metro.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s, with a good amount of sunshine throughout the day.

A second round of storms is possible on Tuesday, moving into southern Minnesota and clipping the Twin Cities later in the day.

WCCO

Temperatures will jump back to the 80s on Tuesday, and Wednesday's looking even warmer.

As of now, it appears we'll get some storms on the Fourth of July, possibly affecting outdoor celebrations.