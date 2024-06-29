Waterville begins to cleanup after historic floods

Waterville is cleaning up after historic flooding hit the town

WATERVILLE, Minn. — The sound of heavy machinery echoed through Waterville as the clean-up began. One by one, trucks pulled in to drop off flood-damaged items to the debris drop off site in Waterville.

"This is day one, we are going to keep going for a long time," said Waterville Police Chief and Emergency Manager John Manning.

Around 5:30 Saturday, Manning said more than 100 loads were dropped off. He saw everything from sheetrock, flooring and furniture being tossed.

"Think about what is in your home, the memories, the dreams they are sitting in these dumpsters right now," Manning said.

That's the tough reality for the small town battling historic floods. That left homes partially submerged, and streets waterlogged.

While some race to recover, other are bracing for more rain.

"Ever since the flooding here none of us have slept through the night because we are worried about something," said resident Lonnie Roemhildt.

The backed-up Cannon River is flowing in Roemhildt's backyard and basement.

"We've got a garden in our backyard you can't see it because it's under four feet of water," he said.

WCCO's Ubah Ali connected with him Saturday evening as he began cleaning up debris left behind by flood waters.

Despite the water receding, Roemhildt said it's tough to relax with more rain in the future.

"We are cleaning up now but Monday and Tuesday we might be back at square one like we haven't done anything," Roemhildt said.

Though the impact is not over, Roemhildt says he's grateful for the community's support.

"We are not going to give up," said Manning. "We will keep pushing and get through this."

President Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for 22 counties. FEMA is still reviewing damages in another 20.

The disaster aid will soon be on its way to communities like Waterville.

Cleanup in Waterville will continue June 30, July 1, July 3 and July 5. For more information, check here.