Minnesota governor, FEMA to provide flooding update as major rivers expected to crest over weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — As major rivers in Minnesota continue to rise into the weekend, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and a top official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are expected to provide updates on the flooding outlook Friday.

Walz will be joined by FEMA Regional Administrator Tom Sivak for a briefing at 10:30 a.m. where they are expected to address both the outlook and the ongoing emergency response to flooding.

Walz is trying to secure more money to help communities recover from the flooding. At this point, it's not known how much the state could receive from FEMA. WCCO will provide updates from the briefing.

Major rivers expected to crest over the weekend

The Mississippi, Minnesota and St. Croix rivers are expected to crest over the weekend.

St. Paul declared a state of emergency and has closed off several roads with the Mississippi being in a major flood stage until early next week. The river should crest Saturday afternoon before gradually dropping below flood stage by next week — the first time in nearly two weeks.

In Washington County, leaders declared a state of emergency that extends across communities along the St. Croix and Mississippi rivers. Those leaders will be holding an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.

Stillwater has already canceled its Fourth of July fireworks and closed the historic lift bridge due to St. Croix River flooding. That river is expected to reach major flood stage on Sunday before cresting at 88 feet.

The Minnesota River is expected to rise at least a couple more feet before cresting Saturday afternoon. Several roads in the southwest metro have been closed due to flooding.

Friday's rain and any more moisture we see over the next few days could change things.

Valleyfair cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to flooding

Valleyfair in Shakopee is canceling its Fourth of July fireworks show due to flooding impacts.

On Friday, the fair announced the fireworks cancellation and a temporary revision of its daily operating hours due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

Fireworks will be rescheduled for later in the summer.

Flooding also forced the fair to temporarily close three of its rides in a flood zone: Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade.

Chaska purposefully floods baseball field

Also due to the Minnesota River, leaders in Chaska purposefully flooded a baseball field to protect the city's downtown area.

What once was home to the Chaska Cubs, the town's amateur baseball team, is now an extension of the River. The park will remain closed until water levels recede.

Blue Earth River continues to erode land around Rapidan Dam

Eyes across the nation have been fixed on the Rapidan Dam near Mankato, especially after a family's home tumbled into the river Tuesday night.

The Blue Earth River has carved out a big chunk of land dangerously close to the business run by the family who lost their home. Officials fear the Rapidan Dam Store could be the next to fall into the river.

