Iran acknowledges mass protest deaths, but claims situation under control as Trump mulls response

Iran's theocratic rulers are under the most intense pressure they've felt in years, as President Trump leaves the option of a U.S. military intervention on the table in the face of a fast-mounting death toll amid more than two weeks of anti-government protests across the Islamic Republic.

Mr. Trump said Sunday that Iranian officials had called him looking "to negotiate" after his repeated threats to intervene if authorities kill protesters. In an unusual move, meanwhile, Iran's state-controlled media aired video on Sunday showing mass casualties in and outside a morgue in a Tehran suburb.

The video shared widely online, shows dozens of bodies outside the morgue, which CBS News has geolocated to the southern Tehran suburb of Kahrizak. The bodies were wrapped in black bags, and people can be seen grieving and searching for their loved ones at the site.

The state TV reporter says in the clip that some of those seen dead may have been involved in violence, but that "the majority of them are ordinary people, and their families are ordinary people as well."

An image from video posted on social media on Jan. 11, 2026, shows people outside the Kahrizak Forensic Medical Center in Tehran, trying to identify loved ones amid the bodies of dozens killed in a wave of deadly anti-government demonstrations across Iran. Reuters/Social media

Video posted by social media users on Sunday showed scenes from the same morgue, and people could be heard wailing in the background as others appeared to be looking for loved ones amid the bodies.

It is unclear why Iranian authorities might have chosen to show the mass casualties, but it could be an attempt to show sympathy with the protesters and to bolster their narrative that it is more radical actors, inspired by Mr. Trump's messages of support, behind the violence, not the government.

President Trump and Iranian officials have escalated their warnings over the past week, with both sides insisting they're ready for, but not seeking a military confrontation.

On Sunday, however, Mr. Trump said Iran's leadership had called looking to talk.

Trump issues fresh warning, says Iran seeking negotiations

"The leaders of Iran called" yesterday, he told reporters Sunday on Air Force One, saying "a meeting is being set up ... They want to negotiate."

"We may have to act before a meeting," Mr. Trump warned. He first warned 10 days ago that if Iran killed protesters, the U.S. would "come to their rescue," but he's yet to say what exactly would prompt some action against the regime, or what that might entail.

A senior U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Sunday that the president had been briefed on new options for military strikes in Iran, after Mr. Trump warned that if the regime started "killing people like they have in the past, we would get involved."

"We'll be hitting them very hard where it hurts," he said at the White House. "And that doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts."

The U.S. has not yet moved any forces in preparation for potential strikes on Iran, officials with the military's Central Command told CBS News over the weekend.

Iran's top diplomat claims protests "under total control"

Iran did not confirm any direct outreach to the Trump administration, but speaking on Monday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested the regime had brought the protests under control - repeating the government's claim that the U.S. was to blame for the violence.

The "situation is now under total control," Araghchi said, according to the Reuters news agency, as Iranian state TV aired video of massive pro-government demonstrations around the country.

An image from video aired on Jan. 12, 2026 by Iranian state TV, shows a funeral procession for protesters killed in what the network said were "terrorist acts" amid anti-regime protests across the country, in Ardabil, northwest Iran. Reuters/Iranian state TV

Government-controlled broadcaster IRIB called one demonstration and funeral march an "Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism."

In the face of Mr. Trump's repeated threats, Araghchi said Iran was "ready for war, but also for dialogue" with the U.S. at any time.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks on state television amid anti-government protests, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 12, 2026, in a screengrab obtained from a handout video. IRIB/Handout/REUTERS

In another indication that the regime may believe it is weathering the storm, the foreign minister said internet service would be resumed in coordination with Iran's security services, though he offered no specific timeline.

Rights groups say death toll from protests could be in the thousands

According to human rights groups based outside the country, which rely on contacts inside Iran, the death toll has already climbed into the hundreds.

The Washington D.C.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said that, as of Sunday, the 15th day of protests, at least 544 people had been killed, including 483 protesters and 47 members of the security forces. HRANA said the unrest had manifested in 186 cities across all of Iran's 31 provinces.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), which is also based in the U.S., said over the weekend that it had "eyewitness accounts and credible reports indicating that hundreds of protesters have been killed across Iran during the current internet shutdown," accusing the regime of carrying out "a massacre."

The Iran Human Rights (IHR) organization, based in Norway, said Saturday that it had confirmed at least 192 protesters were killed, but that the number could be over 2,000.

"Unverified reports indicate that at least several hundreds, and according to some sources, more than 2,000 people may have been killed," IHR said in a statement, adding that according to its estimate, more than 2,600 protesters had been arrested.

HRANA estimates that over 10,000 people have been detained.