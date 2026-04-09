Federal jury finds man guilty of arson for throwing Molotov cocktails at Fletcher's Ice Cream shop

A federal jury found a 31-year-old man guilty on Wednesday for throwing Molotov cocktails at a northeast Minneapolis ice cream shop last fall.

Court documents said Firomsa Ahmed Umar, of Fridley, Minnesota, firebombed Fletcher's Ice Cream and Cafe on Hennepin Avenue East twice in late October. He was found guilty of arson, attempted arson and two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

The jury also determined that Umar chose the ice cream shop because of "gender identity or sexual orientation;" the shop was founded as a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community and the owner believed it was targeted because of the Pride flag hanging outside.

Witnesses saw him flee in a Honda Odyssey after he threw a Molotov cocktail at the shop on Oct. 20, and officers pulled him over shortly after. He had a red gasoline container in the car.

The jury came to a decision in just under two hours.

Umar also faces state charges of arson, but the case is on hold. His sentencing date in the federal case has not been set.