Flame and Flora, new cannabis dispensary, opens in Prior Lake

Flame and Flora, a new cannabis dispensary in Prior Lake, Minnesota, opened its doors on Saturday.

The store is owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community on their tribal land and licensed under their cannabis ordinance, which sets rules and regulations consistent with Minnesota laws, according the tribe.

"It was an effort by a lot of people," said Thad Hellman, the Economic Development Administration for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. "Our intention is to make this a welcoming location. We also really want to focus on education. There is a lot to learn about cannabis."

This dispensary is the latest to open in the state since the Legislature legalized recreational cannabis for adult-use and sales in 2023. Dispensaries on tribal land were the first to open because of their sovereignty and ability to make their own rules. Through compacts with the state, tribes can also sell products off reservations, too.

"I'm excited, man," said Jake Bang of Eden Prairie, who was first in line for the opening.

Flame and Flora is putting special emphasis on locally grown products.