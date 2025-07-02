How firework smoke impacts air quality in your community

'Tis the season for fireworks as we celebrate the Fourth of July. No doubt they'll fill the skies with pretty colors, but they'll also fill it with smoke.

"Smoke, whether it's from wildfires or from fireworks, contains fine particles, which are the things that when you breathe in can get deep into your lungs and cause some health impacts," said Ryan Lueck, an air quality forecaster with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

If the weather is just right, that smoke likes to stick around, sometimes for hours on end. That can take a toll on our heart and lungs.

"You can have mild symptoms such as just kind of like burning eyes or a scratchy throat, and it can get quite serious if you're exposed to higher concentrations of fine particles for a longer period of time," Lueck said.

It was a perfect storm of ingredients on July 4, 2020. With COVID cancelling larger displays, many individuals set off their own fireworks. Combined with stagnant air over the Twin Cities metro, a state record was set for the highest hourly fine particle concentrations — reaching 657 micrograms per cubic meter.

Those levels are nearly 40% higher than the state record for wildfire smoke, set in Grand Portage on June 3, 2025.

Though concentrations that high are not in the forecast this year, Lueck says you should still be mindful while having fun.

"it's all about being aware and being prepared," Lueck said. "And so you can monitor the current air quality conditions on our website. If you smell the smoke, it's always a good idea to have a respirator mask on hand. Close the windows at night, those types of things. Just try to limit your exposure."