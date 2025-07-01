Why do we light up fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July?

Why is the Fourth of July celebrated by lighting fireworks?

A big part of the upcoming July Fourth holiday involves marveling at explosions in the sky.

But why do we light fireworks on Independence Day? The tradition is rooted in America's history.

"You see the enthusiasm of people getting ready for the 4th of July and like I always say, we sell a product but what we really sell is a product that brings people together," said Anders Nelson, who owns Fireworks Nation. "As Americans, it's almost in our DNA."

On July 4, 1776, Congress approved the Declaration of Independence.

But on the day before, July 3, 1776 founding father John Adams wrote a letter to his wife saying the country's independence should be celebrated "with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."

Using fireworks as a celebration was carried over from medieval Europe, when the colorful explosions marked festivals, royal weddings, and military victories.

In Minneapolis, they paint the sky for Aquatennial in late July and burst above the bleachers after Twins games at Target Field.

Nelson said his customers have all types of reasons to buy fireworks.

"Funny enough, I had somebody come in and he bought a huge roll of firecrackers, and I asked him what it was for and he was getting married. The same guy came back two years later, and he was getting a divorce," Nelson said.

You can fire up several reasons to light up, but no occasion in the U.S. draws more excitement for fireworks than the Fourth of July.

"I love the artistry, the color, putting certain things together," Nelson said of fireworks shows.

Fireworks date back to around the year 800 in China. They were initially used to ward off evil spirits and celebrate weddings and births.

Communities across Minnesota will have firework shows to celebrate July Fourth.