Fire breaks out at business strip in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second time in as many months, a fire broke out at a business strip in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood.

Crews battled flames overnight on the 2400 block of East Hennepin Avenue.

CBS News

No one was hurt, but the buildings will need to be boarded up.

This is the same area where, in early May, a fire broke out in the basement of This, That and the Other. It sent smoke into nearby businesses, including a Subway restaurant.