Fire inside Minneapolis store "This, That and the Other" spreads heavy smoke through connected businesses

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews fought a fire Tuesday night inside a Minneapolis building that spread heavy smoke throughout several businesses.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire originated in the basement of a store called "This, That and the Other," located on the 2400 block of East Hennepin Avenue in the Como neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived at about 8:30 p.m. and evacuated the connected businesses, including a Subway restaurant.

The fire was extinguished before it spread to the other businesses, and no one was hurt.

MFD says the Minnesota Department of Health will need to determine if and when the Subway can reopen due to possible smoke damage.

The fire is still under investigation.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 11:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

