Final debate between Walz, Jensen set for Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many in Minnesota are closely watching the third debate between the two candidates for Minnesota governor Friday afternoon. It will be their final meeting before the majority of voters head to the polls in just 10 days.

Republican Dr. Scott Jensen is looking to unseat incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

Real Clear Politics has the race as a toss up, showing Walz with a slight 2.5% lead, but with the margin of error. It appears to be anyone's race.

Both candidates picked up somewhat surprising endorsements this week. Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura says he will be voting for Walz, while Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jensen. With polls showing a tight race, political analysts believe these late endorsements could matter.

"(Endorsements) don't matter nearly as much as they used to," Democratic analyst Abou Amara said. "But ... the Jesse endorsement has an authenticity and is not your run-of-the-mill person who is making an endorsement."