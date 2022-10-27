Esme Murphy goes 1-on-1 with Gov. Tim Walz, Dr. Scott Jensen

MINNEAPOLIS -- The midterm elections are just two weeks away. An average of recent polls shows a tightening race for Minnesota governor.

Esme Murphy sat down with both candidates about a number of issues ranging from education to abortion.

Republican Dr. Scott Jensen's campaign is surging. On Sunday, he stood solo on the debate stage at KSTP after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz turned down an offer of a televised debate.

First, Esme spoke with Dr. Jensen about education spending. Jensen wants about $6,500 of per-pupil spending to be set aside so families can use it for alternatives to public schools.

Jensen is against abortion rights but says it's a settled issue here. (See video above)

Next, Jensen clarified his stance on gun control laws, including his opposition to age restrictions on assault rifle purchases. He also addressed the calls for him and his running mate, Matt Birk, to release their tax returns.

Jensen has repeatedly blamed Walz and the DFL state leaders for failing to prevent the country's largest COVID-19 fraud case. Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit, is accused of stealing $250 million meant to feed low-income kids during the pandemic.

Wednesday, Jensen and Walz also responded to Jensen's endorsement by former President Donald Trump.

Walz, the former teacher and member of Congress from Mankato, wants a second term as Minnesota's governor.

His first term faced many challenges, including the 2020 riots after the killing of George Floyd, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Feeding Our Future scandal.

Esme discussed with Walz the frustration from Minnesotans about the $9 billion budget surplus, the battle for the legislature, education funding and COVID-19 policies for students, and implementing age restrictions on assault rifle purchases.

Walz defended how the Department of Education handled the food fraud allegations, the riot response, an uptick in juvenile offenders committing crimes, and his plan to hire and retain officers.

WCCO and CBS News Minnesota are on top of each and every development in all the major races, and will have coverage throughout the evening on election night, Nov. 8.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.