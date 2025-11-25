Man ordered to pay nearly $48M restitution, sentenced to prison for role in Feeding Our Future fraud scheme

A 24-year-old man has been ordered by a federal judge to pay nearly $48 million in restitution and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the largest pandemic fraud scheme in the U.S., the Department of Justice said Monday.

Abdimajid Mohamed Nur of Shakopee, Minnesota, was one of the first 47 people charged in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in 2022. Nur is also accused of bribing a juror in the case and later pleaded guilty to that charge.

He and six other defendants fraudulently received around $40 million between May 2020 and January 2022, according to the indictment filed in September 2022, though federal officials said that they stole more than $47 million.

Prosecutors said the scheme carried out by the seven people originated at Empire Cuisine and Market in Shakopee. The halal market enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program in April 2020, and participated both as a site and meal vendor, according to court documents.

"Empire Cuisine and Market would be reimbursed for the cost of the food and meals it actually provided to the public," the indictment said.

Nur and his co-conspirators "immediately opened several" food program sites and began falsely claiming to be serving meals to thousands of children per day, according to court documents. The meals would be reimbursed by the federal food program.

Court documents said Nur also created Nur Consulting LLC in April 2021 to receive and launder Federal Child Nutrition Program funds from Empire Cuisine and Market and other entities involved in the scheme.

Nur in September 2022 was charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, four counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and seven counts of money laundering, according to the indictment. He was found guilty in June 2024 of 10 of the 13 counts he faced.

The judge ordered Nur to pay a total of $47,920,514 in restitution and sentenced him to three years of supervised release to be served after his 10-year prison sentence.