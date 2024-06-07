Jury reaches verdict in Feeding our Future fraud case

MINNEAPOLIS — A jury has reached a verdict after four days of deliberations in the Feeding our Future fraud case, in which seven Minnesotans are accused of swindling more than $40 million from a program designed to feed children during the pandemic.

The verdict will be read at 1 p.m. Friday.

The seven Minnesotans are the first of 70 defendants to stand trial in what federal authorities have called "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States." In all, the scheme diverted $250 million in federal funds during a time when the rules were relaxed in order to keep the U.S. economy running.

Prosecutors accuse the defendants of spending money on luxury cars, jewelry, travel and property. Just a fraction went to feed low-income children.

The defendants — Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, Mohamed Jama Ismail, Abdimajid Mohamed Nur, Said Shafii Farah, Abdiwahab Maalim Aftin, Mukhtar Mohamed Shariff and Hayat Mohamed Nur — are all charged with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Some faced additional charges in the 43-count indictment.

The founder of the nonprofit, Aimee Bock, has maintained her innocence. Eighteen others have pleaded guilty.

The trial itself was made more complicated when a juror reported that she'd received a $120,000 bribe with the promise of more if she voted to acquit the seven accused in the case. She was dismissed on Monday along with another juror who reported she heard about the attempted bribe. Federal authorities confiscated the defendants' cellphones and the judge sequestered the jury.

FBI agents searched one of the defendants' homes in Savage on Wednesday. According to the Associated Press, the home belonged to Abdiaziz Shafii Farah, who prosecutors have described as the ringleader of the seven.

Charges related to bribing or influencing a juror carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.

Note: The above video first aired at noon on June 7, before the verdict was reached.