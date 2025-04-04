Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock, co-defendant request acquittal in fraud case

Feeding Our Future founder Aimee Bock and her co-defendant Salim Said have filed motions requesting acquittal in a massive pandemic fraud case.

In March, a jury found Bock and Said guilty of taking tens of millions of dollars meant to feed hungry children. The jury, which deliberated for several hours, issued all guilty verdicts on multiple criminal counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

Following the guilty verdicts, the judge ruled that they remain in custody, saying that because their "fraud scene was premised on deception," the court had concerns they would use similar tactics to flee.

In separate motions filed in federal court Wednesday, both Bock and Said are requesting to be acquitted in the case, arguing that evidence at trial was "insufficient to sustain a conviction." Bock's motion requests either acquittal or a new trial.

Bock's attorney argues that the government failed to present "any evidence that the Defendant orchestrated, and personally benefited from, the millions misappropriated by other entities." The attorney says Bock was convicted due to the criminal acts of others.

Additionally, Bock's attorney says the duration of deliberations — which occurred within five hours — after the trial lasted six weeks "lends credence to the need for a new trial."

Said's attorney argues, in part, that he did not know of his co-owners committing fraud and did not intend for it to be a fraudulent food site.

Said owned and operated Safari Restaurant, a site that received more than $16 million in fraudulent funds. Prosecutors say it was a team effort, alleging that Said devised fake meal counts, rosters and invoices and Bock submitted them to the state department for funding.

Bock and Said are two of 70 people charged in the scheme. Roughly 30 others have pleaded guilty and five others were convicted.

Earlier this year, separate Feeding Our Future defendants admitted to witness tampering in connection with a $120,000 bribery attempt of a juror. Documents say Ladan Ali flew in from Seattle in May 2024 and followed a juror home after the first day of closing arguments, and then two days later handed a bag containing the cash to the juror's relative and told them there would be more if the juror voted to acquit all the defendants.

