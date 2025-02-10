Trial of Aimee Bock, alleged leader of Feeding Our Future fraud, starts Monday

The jury has been selected in the "Feeding our future" trial

The jury has been selected in the "Feeding our future" trial

The jury has been selected in the "Feeding our future" trial

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday marks the beginning of the trial of the alleged ringleader of a scheme that federal prosecutors say exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a program meant to feed children.

The jury was selected last week in the trial of Aimee Bock, the founder of Feeding Our Future. Seventy people have been charged in connection with the scheme and 30 have pleaded guilty to various charges so far. The defendants are accused of using the majority of the stolen funds to buy homes, property, luxury vehicles, jewelry and to pay for travel.

Bock founded the organization in 2017 with the stated goal of feeding hungry Twin Cities children.

Prosecutors alleged Feeding Our Future "fraudulently obtained and disbursed more than $240 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Bock and other Feeding Our Future employees also solicited and received bribes and kickbacks from individuals and companies sponsored by Feeding Our Future," prosecutors said. "Feeding Our Future operated a pay-to-play scheme, where individuals seeking to operate fraudulent sites under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future had to kick back a portion of their fraudulent proceeds to Feeding Our Future employees."

Bock has maintained her innocence and her attorney Kenneth Udoibok said she was "hoodwinked, played by the people she trusted."

An attempt to bribe a juror roiled the first trial over the scheme. Five people, including three of the defendants in that trial, were charged with bribery; two have already pleaded guilty and one is scheduled to enter a guilty plea in March. The judge in Bock's trial has ordered extra measures to hide jurors' identities and prevent more bribery attempts.

The fraud and subsequent audits and investigations caused a reckoning at the State Capitol, with Republicans blaming Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for the lack of oversight and Walz's administration passing the buck to federal authorities. Republicans have made fighting fraud one of their top issues in this year's legislative session, while Walz has proposed an anti-fraud package of his own.

Note: The video above originally aired Feb. 4, 2025.