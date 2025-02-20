Woman who bribed Feeding our Future juror arrested for driving three times over legal limit

A woman who pleaded guilty to bribing a juror during a Feeding our Future trial was arrested on Friday evening in Mendota Heights, Minnesota for allegedly driving three times over the legal limit, a move that resulted in a summons back to federal court.

The DUI arrest violates Ladan Ali's pretrial supervision requirements, court documents say. She is now summoned by the federal court for a hearing to show cause as to why her pretrial release should not be modified or revoked.

Charging documents say Ali, 32, rear-ended a driver on Westbound Highway 55 and Acacia Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Friday. The person who reported being rear-ended said that he and Ali both pulled over to the right shoulder, but she would not exit the vehicle and she eventually drove away from the scene with her passenger door still open.

Documents go on to say that a state patrol lieutenant stopped her on Westbound Highway 62 and Highway 77 and smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from inside of the vehicle. She provided a breath sample, and blew a .284 BAC, which is over three times the legal limit of .08 in Minnesota.

While troopers were driving her to Hennepin County Jail, documents say she started screaming and removed her handcuffs twice. She posted a $12,000 bond in the DUI case on Tuesday.

Ali is awaiting sentencing for her role in a $120,000 bribery attempt of a juror in the massive Feeding our Future pandemic fraud scheme. Documents say Ali flew in from Seattle in May and followed a juror home from downtown Minneapolis after the first day of closing arguments. Two days later, she handed a bag containing the cash to the juror's relative and told them there would be more if the juror voted to acquit all the defendants.

Note: The above video first aired on Feb. 10, 2025.