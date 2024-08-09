Federal recovery center opens in Waterville to aid residents impacted by severe storms, flooding

Some homeowners are finally seeing the damage for the first time since the historic flooding

WATERVILLE, Minn. — A disaster recovery center is now open in a southern Minnesota town that was one of the hardest hit communities by severe storms and flooding.

On Friday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened the center in Waterville at the City Hall.

Specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to aid residents in applying for federal disaster assistance. Workers will also help residents upload documents, answer questions, access more resources and learn ways to make their property more resistant to disasters.

The center, located at 200 Third St. S., will be open Monday through Sunday, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Notably, the center will be closed on Tuesday for the Minnesota primary election, but will reopen the next day.

FEMA says additional recovery centers are also planned for other impacted counties. Survivors can visit FEMA's website for more information.

Survivors of disasters can also apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone at 1-800-621-3362.

Waterville city officials say the flooding earlier this summer was the worst the town had ever seen, with parts of the city more than two feet underwater.

According to FEMA data, most homeowners in Waterville don't have federal flood insurance and there are just 33 active policies in town.

NOTE: The featured video is from July 6, 2024.