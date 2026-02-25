How to watch: Federal officials say they'll announce arrests, charges against "violent Minneapolis street gang"

Federal and local officials say they will announce charges against "members and associates" of a "violent Minneapolis street gang" on Wednesday.

Officials from the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office, Minneapolis Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a joint news conference at 1 p.m. to enumerate the charges.

How to watch announcement of federal charges against Minneapolis gang

What: Officials announce federal charges for members and associates of Minneapolis gang

Officials announce federal charges for members and associates of Minneapolis gang Date: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: U.S. Attorney's Office, Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Attorney's Office, Minneapolis, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above, on your mobile or streaming device or on YouTube.

Earlier on Wednesday, the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office said it was "executing search and arrest warrants this morning throughout the Twin Cities area in connection with a violent drug trafficking organization."

The charges come from a threadbare U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota that has seen a wave of career prosecutors depart recently over objections to Trump administration directives.

The joint investigation also marks a moment of unity for federal and local officials who have often been at odds as federal agents surged into Minnesota over the preceding months. Local officials, including Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt, have decried federal tactics in the state. The FBI, meanwhile, has withheld evidence and information in two federal killings from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which has no part in Wednesday's news conference.