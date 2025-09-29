The federal government could shut down Wednesday. Here's how it'll impact Minnesota

With a federal government shutdown possible, most of the 27,000 workers in Minnesota will be furloughed and won't get paychecks.

Those deemed essential will continue working, but also won't get paid until after the shutdown. That includes air traffic controllers and TSA agents.

In the longest government shutdown in 2018 and 2019 — 35 days in all — there were very long lines at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, when the TSA agents stopped showing up for work

Now, a number of people at MSP told WCCO they would be very concerned about flying during a government shutdown.

"If they are not getting paid, they won't be able to put food on the table and live their life every day," Jeff Reynolds said.

President Trump is threatening to fire thousands of furloughed workers during a shutdown. Republicans need 60 votes in the Senate to pass a spending bill that would keep the government open.

There are only 53 Republican Senators, and Democrats say they won't budge unless Republicans restore $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts.

"I think that Democrats are quite united," Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said. "That this is a moment where we really need to be fighting for our constituents and not just going along with whatever the Republicans want."

During a shutdown, federal offices in Minnesota will close. People will still receive Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid payments. Other programs, like a supplemental nutrition program for women and children, will eventually run out of funds.

Post offices will remain open and mail delivery will continue.