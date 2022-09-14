FDA committee may approve new drug to treat ALS symptoms in coming weeks

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's something you likely know about -- it may be hard to think about it, but it's important to talk about it.

About 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS each year. It's a disease that takes over the nerves in the brain and spinal cord and takes over lives quickly.

An FDA advisory committee just announced a new drug to treat symptoms may get approval in the coming weeks.

WCCO spoke with a Bloomington mother who is living with ALS, and fighting hard.

"It's exciting but you are guardedly hopeful about it, because again there is no drug that cure this," Gayle Jacobs said. "I think after the diagnosis what bothered me the most was that you have no tools to fight, you can't put up a fight against it, like cancer. ... I will put any tool in my toolbox, so if it gets approved, hopefully it will, I would take that as well."

