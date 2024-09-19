Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 dead in Maple Grove house fire

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner responds to Maple Grove house fire
Medical examiner responds to Maple Grove house fire 00:24

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A woman is dead following a house fire in Maple Grove late Wednesday evening.

According to the city's fire department, crews were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to an active house fire on the 10600 block of Lancaster Lane North. Neighbors reported the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they observed both smoke and flames coming from the home. Due to the heat and smoky conditions, they were unable to make entry into the house initially.

Officials said the body of a deceased elderly woman was later found inside the home when the fire was under control.

Fire officials say preliminary information shows the fire originated from the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home had working smoke alarms, officials said. 

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.