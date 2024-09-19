1 dead in Maple Grove house fire

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A woman is dead following a house fire in Maple Grove late Wednesday evening.

According to the city's fire department, crews were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to an active house fire on the 10600 block of Lancaster Lane North. Neighbors reported the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they observed both smoke and flames coming from the home. Due to the heat and smoky conditions, they were unable to make entry into the house initially.

Officials said the body of a deceased elderly woman was later found inside the home when the fire was under control.

Fire officials say preliminary information shows the fire originated from the kitchen area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home had working smoke alarms, officials said.