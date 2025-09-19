Man sentenced to 28 years in southern Minnesota drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Judge set to rule on Minneapolis encampment restraining order, and more headlines

A man was sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for his role in a fatal drive-by shooting in Austin, Minnesota, in 2023.

A jury convicted Cham Obang Oman in July of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following a two-week trial. He was sentenced to 338 months on Thursday.

Oman drove a car from which his codefendant fired over 20 rounds, killing Gumdel Gilo and injuring two others. Oman bought an extended magazine for the man who fired the gun.

The man who fired was convicted of murder and sentenced in February to 37 1/2 years in prison. Another man who was in the car with Oman was sentenced in July.

"Cham Oman aided and abetted a horrific crime, and now he will be paying the price for it," said Attorney General Keith Ellison. "I am grateful to the members of law enforcement who investigated this heinous act, and I am pleased my office was able to convict Oman for his part in it."

Ellison's office prosecuted Oman after Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen referred the case to him.