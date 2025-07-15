Man convicted for role in southern Minnesota drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 2

Opening statements set to begin in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s trial, and more headlines

A 30-year-old man was convicted for his role in a 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin, Minnesota, that left a man dead and injured two others.

A jury convicted Cham Obang Oman of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following a two-week trial.

Oman drove a car from which his codefendant fired over 20 rounds. Gumdel Gilo was killed in the shooting.

The man who fired the rounds pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison.

"The actions of Cham Oman and his accomplices are shocking and appalling, and my heart goes out to their victims," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison prosecuted the case at the request of the Mower County attorney.