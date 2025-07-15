Watch CBS News
Crime

Man convicted for role in southern Minnesota drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 2

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Opening statements set to begin in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s trial, and more headlines
Opening statements set to begin in Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s trial, and more headlines 05:53

A 30-year-old man was convicted for his role in a 2023 drive-by shooting in Austin, Minnesota, that left a man dead and injured two others. 

A jury convicted Cham Obang Oman of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder following a two-week trial. 

Oman drove a car from which his codefendant fired over 20 rounds. Gumdel Gilo was killed in the shooting.

The man who fired the rounds pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 37.5 years in prison. 

"The actions of Cham Oman and his accomplices are shocking and appalling, and my heart goes out to their victims," said Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ellison prosecuted the case at the request of the Mower County attorney. 

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.