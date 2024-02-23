Faribault woman charged with stealing murdered man’s vehicle

FARIBAULT, Minn. — New charges have been filed relating to the investigation of a murdered Faribault man.

Arlene Bell has been charged in Rice County with stealing the victim Gary Lehmeyer's car. She faces one felony count of theft of a vehicle.

Earlier this month, Faribault police officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Mitchell Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the 76-year-old victim. It was determined he had been murdered.

Officers realized the man's car was missing when they arrived at his home. Police then alerted other law enforcement agencies to look out for the vehicle.

Bell, 32, was pulled over in Iowa by a state trooper later that day and was suspected of being under the influence of narcotics. She later admitted to the officer that she had taken meth a couple days previously and was "coming down" from it, officials said.

According to the complaint, Bell said the vehicle belonged to her husband, who she identified as Lehmeyer. She said she was driving to Texas, but also indicated that she was heading for Cancun, Mexico.

The trooper also reported that the vehicle showed signs that she was prepared for a long trip with few stops.

If convicted, Bell faces up to five years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.