Faribault police believe man found dead in home was murdered by 32-year-old woman

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Police say they have more information about the death of 76-year-old Gary Lehmeyer, after he was found in his home in Faribault Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 20 block of Mitchell Drive at 2:15 p.m., according to the Faribault Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the victim. It was determined he had been murdered.

Officers realized the man's car was missing when they arrived at his home. Police then alerted other law enforcement agencies to look out for the vehicle. Soon after, an Iowa law enforcement agency recovered the vehicle and notified Faribault police. A 32-year-old woman was arrested, as well.

On Friday, police revealed she had been in a relationship with Lehmeyer and is now considered a person of interest in his death. Investigators are still piecing together what happened in the couple's home.

FPD says they appreciate community members who have assisted in the investigation. They say there is no active threat to the community.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also assisting in the investigation.