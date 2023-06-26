Families of 5 killed in south Mpls. crash call for independent investigation into case

MINNEAPOLIS -- The families of the five women killed in a car crash on Lake Street in Minneapolis earlier this month spoke publicly in an emotional press conference Monday.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations joined the families at noon in calling for an independent investigation of the deadly incident.

CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein says the tragedy continues to impact the community - and Gov. Tim Walz needs to step in.

"We're asking the governor of the state of Minnesota to create an independent investigation into this case. To learn more about many of the conflicting information that has surfaced in this case, and to rest assure all of us that we are diligent to these cases," Hussein said. "As I heard from the families, this is a pain they hope will never be brought forth to any family in our state, in our country."

In emotional testimony, family members also spoke at the event to honor the lives of the victims, reflecting on their importance in the community.

"From the moment you entered this world, you brought an unmatched brightness into our lives," said one family member.

Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, Siham Adam, 19, Sabiriin Ali, 17 Dar Al Farooq Center

On the evening of June 16, Minneapolis police say the driver was going roughly 100 mph and ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue.

That's when he allegedly slammed into a car carrying five friends out shopping for a friend's wedding: Sabiriin Ali, 17, who had recently graduated from Edina High School; Sahra Gesaade, 20, who attended the University of Minnesota Rochester; Salma Abdikadir, 20, who studied at Normandale Community College and taught Sunday school; Sagal Hersi, 19, who was a student at Minneapolis College; and Siham Adam, 19, who studied at the University of Minnesota.

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The deaths of these five young women is devastating for their loved ones and has shaken our community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Derrick Thompson, 27, has been charged with ten counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the case. He also faces federal drug charges. More charges could be filed once blood toxicology tests are in.

Thompson was involved in a similar crash in Southern California in 2018.

Derrick Thompson Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

According to criminal records, on Sept. 4, 2018, Thompson was behind the wheel of a speeding car in Ventura, California, when he crashed into a North Carolina woman who was on vacation. The victim was in a coma for 20 days but survived her injuries.

Thompson fled the scene and escaped to Minnesota before being captured and extradited back to California. He pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released after only serving a few months.

Thompson is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson, a Democrat who represented the St. Paul area.

WCCO is following this story, so check back for more.