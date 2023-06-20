Suspect in Minneapolis crash that killed 5 had already served time for 2018 crash in California

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Police have taken into custody the person they say drove into another vehicle late Friday, in a crash that killed five young women. Criminal charges are still pending in his case, but a new search warrant reveals troopers clocked him going 95 miles per hour before the crash.

The victims have been identified as Sabiriin Ali, 17; Sahra Gesaade, 20; Salma Abdikadir, 20; Sagal Hersi, 19; and Siham Adam (19). They were all in a vehicle going through the intersection of Lake Street and Second Avenue Friday night when a speeding driver slammed into them. All five were killed.

Investigators say that the 27-year-old driver tried to run away from the crash but was arrested nearby at a Taco Bell.

Investigators also say he rented a Cadillac Escalade from the airport just 30 minutes before the tragic wreck. They found what's believed to be marijuana inside, and police suspected him of being under the influence.

WCCO has uncovered criminal records showing a similar story connected with the suspect -- who WCCO is not naming until he is charged -- played out in California just five years ago. Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savernoch says, just a few years ago, his office was preparing to prosecute him.

"The case sent shockwaves through the office, it is just so horrific," Savernoch said.

According to court documents, on Sept. 4, 2018, officers in Ventura spotted a speeding car. The officers tried to stop the vehicle with their lights, then their sirens, but the vehicle didn't stop, going up to 60 miles per hour near a busy beach.

The driver lost control striking a woman from North Carolina who was on vacation, putting her in a coma for 20 days.

"But for the excellent medical care and just the strength of the will of the victim, she was able to survive and actually recover to a large extent, although certainly not completely," Savernoch said.

The car crashed and, inside, police found $20,000 in cash and more than 17 pounds of marijuana. The driver escaped on foot.

"He ended up in Minnesota and, through investigative means, we were able to arrest him through Minnesota (police)," Jonathan Gutierrez, with the California Highway Patrol, said. "They had a special task force to arrest him and then Santa Barbara County Sheriffs were able to extradite him to California to face charges."

The suspect eventually pleaded guilty to multiple felonies and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released just months ago after attending "fire camp," a program by the California Department of Corrections where individuals are trained in firefighting techniques and are deployed at active wildfire scenes. That service results in an acceleration of credit for time served.

Savernoch told WCCO his office was ready to prosecute the driver to the fullest extent of the law, but once the man pleaded guilty, any decisions on sentencing and parole were out of their hands.