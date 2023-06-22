Suspect charged with multiple counts of homicide in Minneapolis car crash that killed 5 young women

Derrick Thompson charged in crash that killed 5 women Derrick Thompson charged in crash that killed 5 women 00:41

A driver accused of speeding and running a red light when authorities said he crashed into a vehicle last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota — killing five young women — has been charged with 10 counts of vehicular homicide, according to court documents.

Derrick Thompson, 27, was charged with five counts each of homicide in relation to the grossly negligent operation of a vehicle and homicide in relation to leaving a scene after causing a collision, per Hennepin County court documents filed Thursday.

According to the complaint, on the night of June 16, state troopers observed a black Cadillac Escalade SUV traveling at 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. The SUV was also recklessly weaving in and out of lanes. Pursued by police, the SUV speeded through a red light, crashing into a black Honda Civic that had a green light and was lawfully driving through the intersection, the complaint read.

"The black Cadillac Escalade crashed into the Black Honda Civic with enough force to crush the black Honda Civic, pushing the black Honda Civic out of the intersection and pinning it against the wall of the I-35W bridge," the complaint said.

Derrick Thompson Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, Sahra Liban Gesaade, Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, Sagal Burhaan Hersi and Siham Adan Odhowa. All five were friends, described as inseparable, and were out together that night preparing for another friend's wedding, CBS Minnesota reported.

Ali, 17, had just graduated from Edina High School and was planning to attend the University of Minnesota, CBS Minnesota said. Gesaade, 20, was about to start her junior year at the University of Minnesota Rochester. Abdikadir, 20, attended Normandale College. Adam, 19, attended the U of M. Hersi, 19, attended Minneapolis College.

These are the victims of the fatal accident in South Minneapolis Friday night:



(L) Sahra Gesaade, Age 20, of Brooklyn Center - a student at U of M Rochester.

(R) Salma Abdikadir, Age 20, of St. Louis Park - a Sunday School teacher and Normandale Community College Student. pic.twitter.com/LikErzLL0F — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) June 18, 2023

All five victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

"The deaths of these five young women is devastating for their loved ones and has shaken our community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Thompson was briefly hospitalized, before being taken into custody. According to the complaint, officers recovered a Glock 40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine loaded with live ammunition, as well as over 250 grams, including over 2,000 pills, of pills including fentanyl, MDMA, and cocaine from inside the Thompson's vehicle.

Thompson is the son of former state Rep. John Thompson, a Democrat who represented the St. Paul area, CBS Minnesota reported.

CBS Minnesota reports that Thompson was involved in a similar crash in Southern California in 2018.

According to criminal records obtained by CBS Minnesota, on Sept. 4, 2018, Thompson was behind the wheel of a speeding car in Ventura, California, when he crashed into a North Carolina woman who was on vacation. The victim was in a coma for 20 days but survived her injuries.

In Thompson's vehicle, police found 17 pounds of marijuana and $20,000 in cash, CBS Minnesota reports.

Thompson fled the scene and escaped to Minnesota before being captured and extradited back to California. He plead guilty to multiple felonies and was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was released after only serving a few months, CBS Minnesota reports.