Dozens of Minnesota faith leaders sign open letter calling for changes to Operation Metro Surge

More than 60 faith leaders in Minnesota have signed on to an open letter to local, state and federal elected leaders calling for changes to Operation Metro Surge.

The letter, penned by leaders from Transform MN, a coalition of evangelical Christian churches, as well as the Minnesota Catholic Conference and the Jewish Community Relations Council, opens by expressing concern over "the toll this crisis is inflicting on the trusted relationships that must exist between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect."

"We're clearly at a point where we need to be speaking collectively from our communities to this," said Carl Nelson of Transform MN. "We all recognize the moment in which we live. The difficulties, the conflicting opinions, the suffering of immigrants, respect for law enforcement, all at the same time."

The letter goes on to urge elected officials to chart an "off-ramp from this crisis." The letter lays out five suggestions:

Promoting collaboration among federal and state law enforcement to remove "dangerous people from our streets."

Respecting the need for federal immigration reform and curtailing immigration enforcement against law abiding undocumented immigrants and those "pursuing legal pathways our own government has created."

Respecting the civil and human rights of undocumented immigrants and citizens.

Protecting the "most vulnerable among us" who are afraid to work, go to school, or procure "the basic necessities of life."

Restore safety, security, and calm in our streets, workplaces, especially in schools and houses of worship.



"The time has come for everyone to get around a table," said Steve Hunegs of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "(To) talk these issues through and find a way forward, because no community can continue to endure this division…. if you don't want the entire social fabric and tapestry to dissolve, time has come to try and find a way forward."

You can find the full interview with Carl Nelson of Transform MN, Steve Hunegs of the Jewish Community Relations Council, and Jason Adkins of the Minnesota Catholic Conference this week's episode of the WCCO Original Podcast: Bigger Than Belief.

