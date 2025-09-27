1 woman dead, another arrested after crash in Fairmont

3 hurt after a Minneapolis shooting and more headlines for Saturday, Sept. 27

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fairmont, Minnesota, early Friday evening.

According to Fairmont police, officers were called to the 600 block of East 4th Street just after 6 p.m. There, they found a 64-year-old had been hit by a westbound vehicle.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries, despite lifesaving efforts by first responders.

The driver, identified by police as a 56-year-old woman, was arrested.

Neither of the woman's names has been released at this time.

No word on what caused the crash, which is being investigated by both police and the Minnesota State Patrol.