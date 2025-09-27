Early Saturday crash near Lake Phalen leaves man dead

3 hurt after a Minneapolis shooting and more headlines for Saturday, Sept. 27

An overnight crash involving a pedestrian in St. Paul, Minnesota's Greater East Side neighborhood, has left a man dead.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Clarence Street around 12:45 a.m.

The driver, identified as a man, told police he was headed west on Maryland Avenue and crossing Clarence Street when he hit a man.

Police say the victim was brought to Regions Hospital after medics began life-saving measures. However, the man died at the hospital. While his name hasn't been provided, police tell WCCO he was 32 years old.

The driver, who said he didn't see the victim crossing, is being cooperative, according to police. They add that he didn't show any signs of impairment.

Currently, the driver hasn't been arrested, and the crash is still under investigation.

This is the second fatal pedestrian-involved crash in as many days along Maryland Avenue.

A couple of miles down the road on Friday morning, police say 31-year-old Abdul Bakr Jafar of St. Paul was hit by a large conversion van on the 2300 block of Maryland Avenue East in Maplewood.

Although the driver in that crash left the scene, a neighbor's surveillance camera recorded the crash. Police were able to track the vehicle and arrested a 46-year-old man in the town of Sleepy Eye a few hours after the crash happened. He is being held at the Ramsey County Jail and is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.