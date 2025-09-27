Watch CBS News
Man struck by two different vehicles while crossing the street in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A man was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon, according to police. 

The incident happened a little after 3 p.m. near Franklin Avenue East and Cedar Avenue South. Responding officers said they found the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to police, the man was crossing the the street in the middle of the block before getting hit by a car then a bus. Both drivers remained on scene and are cooperating. No arrested have been made at this time. 

Police are investigating the accident and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the ID of the man who was killed. 

