Cyclist hit by car in Stillwater; in serious condition

A bicyclist is in serious condition after being struck by a car on Saturday morning in Stillwater, Minnesota.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to the 12000 block of Dellwood Road North just before 9 a.m. for a report that a man on a bike had been struck by a car. The man was treated at the scene then taken to a local hospital.

Officials did not say if the driver remained on scene or if anyone was in custody. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating the incident.