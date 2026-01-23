With extreme cold settling across Minnesota, frostbite can happen fast. Here's what to know.

As dangerously cold air settles across Minnesota, doctors are warning residents not to underestimate the risk of frostbite, which can develop in just minutes under extreme conditions.

With wind chills between 35 and 45 degrees below zero, frostbite can occur in as little as five minutes, according to doctors at Hennepin Healthcare's HCMC in Minneapolis.

"It can happen fast," said Dr. Tom Masters, an emergency physician at HCMC. "This weather is potentially deadly and can cause long-term effects."

Doctors say frostbite cases typically spike during the first deep freeze of the season. This winter, however, HCMC physicians report seeing patients with each new cold snap.

So far this winter, HCMC has treated 25 frostbite cases. Last winter, the hospital saw 78 cases in total.

Physicians say prevention is the most effective defense against frostbite.

Experts recommend dressing in layers, covering all exposed skin and limiting time outdoors. Wool socks, hats, gloves under mittens and insulated footwear can significantly reduce risk.

Wet clothing or gloves dramatically increase the chance of frostbite and should be changed immediately.

"If you're going to be outside, do not take this weather lightly," Masters said. "Proper protection is critical."

Doctors also recommend preparing vehicles for winter travel, including keeping gas tanks full and storing emergency supplies such as thermal blankets.

Doctors say the body often gives clear warning signs and recognizing them early is critical. Frostbite often begins with pain, redness or irritation of the skin. Fingers, toes, ears and noses are most at risk.

As frostbite worsens, the skin may turn pale or numb. In severe cases, blisters can form, sometimes filled with blood. If left untreated, frostbite can lead to permanent nerve damage or even amputation.

"Our bodies let us know," Dr. Masters said. "If it starts to hurt or you notice changes in your skin, that's when you need to get warmed up."

Doctors urge anyone experiencing blistering, bleeding or severe numbness to seek medical attention immediately.

If frostbite is suspected, doctors say warming up right away is important, but it must be done correctly.

Experts recommend using warm — not hot — water to rewarm affected areas. Rubbing skin together can cause additional damage, and people should avoid a freeze-thaw-refreeze cycle, which can worsen injuries.

"Stay somewhere safe and avoid getting cold again," Masters said.

Doctors note that frostbite disproportionately affects people experiencing homelessness, as well as visitors unfamiliar with Minnesota winters. With dangerously low temperatures expected, additional warming shelters have opened across the Twin Cities.

"Don't underestimate how severe this weather is," Masters said. "Preparation can save lives."