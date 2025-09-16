Comedy show "Empty Nest" helps parents navigate kids moving to college

For Laura Zabel and Levi Weinhagen, performing is part of processing their new empty nest life chapter.

"One whole year to adjust to this new reality," said Zabel.

"August of 2024 is when my heart left my house," added Weinhagen.

The married performers met at the Brave New Workshop Comedy Theatre 25 years ago.

After their only child Irene left for Boston College last year, there was a balance of excitement for her future mixed with heartbreak.

"We were moping around the house. We'd check in with each other and say, did she call? Have you heard from her? Did she post on the internet? And I think we both realized we were kind of doing Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot' about our kid. And we're like, well, that's kind of a sad but funny show. Maybe there's something here," said Weinhagen.

There was. Laura and Levi developed a mix of stories, sketches, and bits of life in transition. Their show, "Empty Nest" took flight.

"We have a top 10 list of parenting mistakes," said Weinhagen.

"We have film noir sketch about a woman who's looking for her own identity and then we have wife carrying," said Zabel.

The couple initially didn't tell their daughter about their project.

"We waited," said Zabel & Weinhagen in unison.

"She was in her own thing, she was a freshman in college making theater," added Weinhagen.

"Empty Nest" dives into aging, shifting identities, and long-term term partnership.

"I'm not sure we have advice, but I think the show, we hope will help people sort of find their own way, even if it's by saying, like, oh, well, I'm clearly going to handle it better than those two dodos," laughed Zabel.

"Empty Nest" is playing at Bryant Lake Bowl Theatre Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are $15.