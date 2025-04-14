Minneapolis City Councilmember Emily Koski withdraws from mayoral race

Minneapolis City Councilmember Emily Koski ended her mayoral campaign Monday, citing the burdens of fundraising and the "toxicity of local politics."

Koski said her campaign, which she launched Dec. 4, was centered on a vision for a safer, connected, family-friendly city.

"I entered this race because I love this city — and I believe deeply in what it can become," Koski said. "But I've come to a hard truth: under the current political climate, I can't be my authentic self and be a candidate in this race the way it demands."

In her announcement, she also said the influence of anonymous donors and political action committees forced her to pivot from addressing issues to defending against misinformation. She said the "burdens of fundraising, the toxicity of local politics, and the personal strain of balancing public service, motherhood, and campaigning" are key reasons for suspending the campaign.

Koski represents the Nokomis area of south Minneapolis, and was first elected to the council in 2021. She is the daughter of Al Hofstede, a former Ward 3 city councilmember and two-term mayor of Minneapolis who died in 2016.

"While I'm ending this campaign, I'm not walking away," Koski added. "I am simply shifting my course in how I authentically show up for the people of this city."

The mayor and all 13 council seats will be on the ballot this year. State Sen. Omar Fateh is running for mayor, as well as Rev. DeWayne Davis. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is also running for reelection.