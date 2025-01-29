Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announces reelection campaign

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Wednesday that he will run for reelection in 2025.

If he wins, it'll be his third term at the helm. He first served as a City Council representative for Ward 3 before he was elected mayor in 2017.

"Minneapolis, together, we have faced adversity head on and produced real results," he said. "While the trajectory of Minneapolis is strong, I am running for reelection to protect that progress and to keep fighting to make Minneapolis a safer, more affordable, and more prosperous city for everyone."

He enters what is already a crowded field: City Councilmember for Ward 11 Emily Koski announced her run, as well as state Sen. Omar Fateh, who represents Powderhorn and other neighborhoods of south Minneapolis. DeWayne Davis, a minister who lives in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis, is also running.

Critics have long denounced Frey's handling of the unrest following the murder of George Floyd as well as his defense of the Minneapolis Police Department over calls to replace it with a public safety department.

Recently he clashed with the Minneapolis City Council over a pay boost for rideshare drivers, which would have guaranteed them a minimum wage. Late last year he also vetoed the creation of a labor standards board, which would have brought together workers and employers to advise city leaders on workplace policies in the hospitality industry.

Frey, however, touts his investments in affordable housing, with units being built at 8.5 times the rate from before he took office. He also emphasizes his administration's historic increases in pay for the Minneapolis Police Department and downtown revitalization, as the city continues to host events like the USA Olympic Gymnastics trials and Taste of Minnesota.

Frey won reelection in 2021 with 56% of the vote. The mayor, along with all 13 council seats, are up for reelection this year.