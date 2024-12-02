State Sen. Omar Fateh to run for mayor of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — State Senator Omar Fateh announced Monday that he is running for mayor of Minneapolis.

Fateh, 34, became the first Somali American and first Muslim to serve in the Minnesota Senate when he was first elected in 2020. His district encompasses parts of south Minneapolis, including Ventura Village, Powderhorn, as well as sections of Lyndale and Kingfield.

"For working people, it's getting harder to build our lives in Minneapolis. And with Donald Trump stepping back into the Oval Office, everything we've worked so hard to create is in jeopardy. It's not enough to just stand up to Donald Trump. It's time to push back with forward-thinking leadership," Fateh wrote in his announcement.

Fateh touted his progressive legislation — including funding free college tuition for low-income Minnesotans. He also authored a bill to legalize fentanyl test strips, which advocates say is key for harm reduction.

Perhaps his most high-profile legislation is a law setting a minimum wage and other protections for rideshare drivers, which took effect on Sunday.

Supporters say it is the strongest legislation in the country in favor of drivers.

It comes after Gov. Tim Walz issued his first veto against the proposal in 2023, prompting the Minneapolis City Council to pass their own ordinance. After it passed, Uber and Lyft threatened to leave the Twin Cities and pushed the legislature to pass a new statewide plan, which Omar co-authored.

The final deal came together in the final hours of the 2024 legislative session with the Senate grinding to a halt to get it done.

"Mayor Frey and the status quo are failing Minneapolis residents," said Fateh. "We deserve leadership that makes it so people want to continue to live here, raise families here, and start businesses here."

The mayor, along with all 13 council seats, are up for reelection next year. Jeremiah Ellison, who has represented Ward 5 for nearly a decade, announced last week that he will not seek reelection.

contributed to this report.