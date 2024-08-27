Elk River family says dream home destroyed in fire caused by lightning strike

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A lightning strike sparked massive flames and torched a family's dream home on Monday night, leaving them gutted.

"Here's our dream house gone up in smoke," said owner Robert Bostrom. "Blew the TV out, blew the ceiling out, blew the light fixture out, lumber and drywall. They was glass flying everywhere."

The Bostroms ran out into the rain and called 911.

"Grabbed my garden hose, put the nozzle on there, started squirting it where the lightning hit," Robert Bostrom said.

Despite dozens of firefighters and all their neighbors, it was gone.

"By the time I got over here, the entire roof was on fire," neighbor Joanne Kelly said.

The couple and their dogs got out.

"I got a burn but that's not a big deal," Terri Bostrom said. "We raised our kids here."

Thanks to fire crews, the Bostroms were also able to save some priceless possessions.

"My dad's ashes, my husband's brother's ashes, stuff from his parents, stuff from my dad," Terri Bostrom said.

Even through the heartbreak, they're managing to keep a Minnesotan sense of humor and community.

"You know, not the way you want to downsize, that's for sure," Robert Bostrom said. "It blows my mind — complete strangers asking if they can help. It's a testament to our town and the folks around here."

In north Minneapolis, officials say a lightning strike preceded a house fire there during Monday night's storms. Those storms also left tens of thousands of people without power.