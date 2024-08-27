Watch CBS News
Local News

Elk River family says dream home destroyed in fire caused by lightning strike

By Amelia Santaniello, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Lightning strikes Elk River home, causing fire
Lightning strikes Elk River home, causing fire 01:37

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A lightning strike sparked massive flames and torched a family's dream home on Monday night, leaving them gutted. 

"Here's our dream house gone up in smoke," said owner Robert Bostrom. "Blew the TV out, blew the ceiling out, blew the light fixture out, lumber and drywall. They was glass flying everywhere."

The Bostroms ran out into the rain and called 911.

"Grabbed my garden hose, put the nozzle on there, started squirting it where the lightning hit," Robert Bostrom said.

Despite dozens of firefighters and all their neighbors, it was gone.

"By the time I got over here, the entire roof was on fire," neighbor Joanne Kelly said.

The couple and their dogs got out.

"I got a burn but that's not a big deal," Terri Bostrom said. "We raised our kids here."

Thanks to fire crews, the Bostroms were also able to save some priceless possessions.

"My dad's ashes, my husband's brother's ashes, stuff from his parents, stuff from my dad," Terri Bostrom said.

Even through the heartbreak, they're managing to keep a Minnesotan sense of humor and community.

"You know, not the way you want to downsize, that's for sure," Robert Bostrom said. "It blows my mind — complete strangers asking if they can help. It's a testament to our town and the folks around here."

In north Minneapolis, officials say a lightning strike preceded a house fire there during Monday night's storms. Those storms also left tens of thousands of people without power.

Amelia Santaniello
amelia-santaniello.png

Amelia co-anchors the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news Monday through Friday. She's been with the station since 1996. Ten years later, her husband, Frank Vascellaro, joined her as co-anchor. They are the first married couple to co-anchor a news program in the Twin Cities.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.