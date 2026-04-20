Elk River becomes latest Minnesota city choosing to fly old state flag

Another city is choosing to fly the old Minnesota state flag in what appears to be a growing trend.

Elk River is the latest city to opt for the 1983 design in the flag debate. It follows the cities of Champlin, Zumbrota, Plainview and others in reverting back to the old state symbol that was originally adopted in 1957.

Elk River Mayor John Dietz said over 1,000 Elk River residents weighed in and about 75% of responses were in favor of the old flag.

"I have been on the city council for 32 years, 16 as a council member and 16 as mayor, and I don't remember us ever getting that many responses on a particular subject," he said. "We thought we should have public input and I think we did it the right way," Dietz said.

Residents packed city hall to share their views earlier this month.

"We the people did not vote on this," one resident said in favor of flying the old flag. "We appreciate our heritage. We would like to respect it."

"Flying the official flag shows respect for statewide decision and avoids creating unnecessary division over something that has already been decided," said a resident in favor of flying the new state flag.

Back in 2023, the DFL-controlled legislature created a flag commission tasked with redesigning the flag and state seal. The commission made its pick and it formally took effect in 2024. At the time, DFL lawmakers said some found the old flag offensive and poorly designed overall.

But some Elk River City Council Members say they don't feel Greater Minnesota was represented through the redesign process, one of the concerns brought forward by Republican lawmakers back in 2024.

Dietz believes more rural communities will make the same choice as Elk River.

"I think it's the start of a trend, especially in out state Minnesota," he said.