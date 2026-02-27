Champlin City Council votes to fly Minnesota state flag adopted in 1957

The Champlin City Council has voted to fly the Minnesota state flag that was adopted by the Legislature in 1957 on city property instead of the flag that has been displayed at state government buildings since May 2024, according to officials.

City councilmembers voted on a resolution to fly the royal blue flag that has the Minnesota state seal during a meeting on Monday after a "robust discussion" that lasted nearly an hour between the five members of the group. They also heard feedback from around 10 residents.

Mayor Ryan Sabas and city councilmembers Tim Huttner and Tim LaCroix voted in favor of the resolution, while councilmembers Tom Moe and Jessica Tesdall opposed it, officials said in a social media post.

According to the resolution, "Minnesota Statutes does not require a municipality to fly the state flag and ... the decision to fly the state flag is a policy decision of the Champlin City Council."

The Legislature in 2023 passed a law establishing the State Emblems Redesign Commission after years of discussion about changing the flag that was adopted 69 years ago. Some said it needed a facelift because it looks like too many other states' flags that als ohave a blue background and seal on them. Others have issues with the imagery on the seal on the flag, which depicts a settler plowing the land as a Native American rides off on horseback into the distance.

The commission chose the design of the flag that's been flying at facilities since 2024 from a pool of 2,600 submissions.