Anthony Edwards has 36 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the New York Knicks 116-99

Anthony Edwards had 36 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and seven assists, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Edwards made eight 3-pointers and reserve Naz Reid was 6 for 6 behind the arc as the Timberwolves matched their season best with 22 3-pointers in 40 attempts (55%). Reid finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Julius Randle had just eight points but added seven rebounds and six assists during his first game in New York since being traded along with Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota in October for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns missed his second straight game with a sprained right thumb and DiVincenzo was sidelined with a sprained left big toe.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points for the Knicks, who lost for the sixth time in nine games. OG Anunoby and Cam Payne each added 18.

With DiVincenzo out, the Wolves reinserted Mike Conley into the starting lineup and he got them off to a good start before Edwards got rolling, scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter.

Towns had 32 points and 20 rebounds last month when the Knicks turned his return to Minnesota into a romp. But without his shooting and ability to space the floor, they didn't have enough offense to overcome their defensive miscues in the rematch.

Payne's basket as time expired in the first quarter gave the rest of the Knicks just eight points after Brunson scored 13. Payne then had New York's first 13 points of the second period and scored 18 in his first five minutes.

The Timberwolves host Cleveland on Saturday.