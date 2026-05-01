A week after killing in Edina, police respond to unrelated shooting nearby

A shooting in Edina, Minnesota, on Friday is unrelated to a killing that occurred blocks away just over a week ago, according to police.

The city's police department said a reported shooting brought officers to the 6300 block of York Avenue South around 10:45 a.m.

Police found one man shot, and he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with serious injuries.

The suspect, another man, had driven away by the time police arrived, but was arrested about an hour later in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Police said the shooting was "domestic-related" and "has nothing to do with the previous shooting homicide case."

On April 22, at a housing complex near West 66th Street and York Avenue, a man later identified as John Stroud was fatally shot. Police searched for the shooter for hours, and a day later, arrested 22-year-old Elevoun Wren. Three other men were arrested and released. Wren is charged with second-degree murder.

Julie Stroud, John's mother, said he was "the most beautiful angel that fell from heaven" and "amazing."

"I want justice. That's all I want, I want the truth," she said. "I'm a God-fearing woman and I know you are supposed to forgive, but this is going to take a minute to forgive."