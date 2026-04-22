Public asked to avoid area as police gather near Southdale Center in Edina

Authorities say there is "a large police presence" near Southdale Center in Edina, Minnesota, on Wednesday afternoon, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

The Edina Police Department said it is at the scene on the 3300 block of 66th Street West and promised more updates. WCCO also has a crew the scene.

WCCO

M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital says it's following "lockdown protocols" based on information from police. It's unclear how long it will last, and officials say the incident is not connected to the hospital.

This story will be updated.