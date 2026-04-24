Mother of Edina shooting victim: "This is going to take a minute to forgive."

The mother of the victim of a fatal shooting at a housing complex in Edina, Minnesota, on Wednesday is speaking out.

Julie Stroud's remembrance of her son comes as the Hennepin County Attorney's Office accuses 22-year-old Elevoun Wren of murdering John Stroud.

"His friends would look up to him, count on him. They could count on John," Julie Stroud said. "Anyone can count on John. He was everything."

Police arrested four people in connection to John Stroud's death.

Prosecutors charged Wren with second-degree murder, but the others are expected to be released.

"I loved my boy. I loved him dearly. I'm crushed," Julie Stroud said.

Julie Stroud fights back tears as she remembers her only son, who she says took care of the women in his life.

"He was the man of the house. He was the father to the girls that they didn't have at the moment I raised," she said.

Julie Stroud said she moved her family from Minnesota to Texas when John Stroud was 8 years old.

Ten years later, he told her he wanted to be like her and share some of her formative life experiences.

"He looked at me one day and said, 'Mom, what college did you go to?' And I said Minneapolis Community Tech and he said, 'Mom, I'm going to go home and I'm going to go to Minneapolis Community Tech.'"

John Stroud was attending Minneapolis College to get his general classes out of the way so he could study to be an airplane mechanic.

"He took the most beautiful angel that fell from heaven into me. That's what I want them to know, that they took a light away from five girls," Julie Stroud said. "He was amazing. I just want everybody to know how amazing he was, how talented he was, how intelligent he was, how giving and caring he was, how loving he was."

Heartbroken, all this mother says she wants is whoever is responsible for taking her son's life to be held accountable.

"I want justice. That's all I want, I want the truth. I'm a God-fearing woman and I know you are supposed to forgive, but this is going to take a minute to forgive," she said.

Julie Stroud is traveling to Minnesota from Texas where she hopes to meet with homicide detectives. She says the police will only give her details about the shooting in person.