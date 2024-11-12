Edgar Barrientos-Quintana speaks for first time as a free man after court vacates 2009 murder conviction

MINNEAPOLIS — After more than a decade behind bars, Edgar Barrientos-Quintana is a free man.

He had been serving a life sentence for a murder the county's top prosecutor now says he didn't commit.

On Tuesday, for the first time in 16 years, Barrientos-Quintana spoke as a free man.

"You know it's going to happen. The system is so slow. It's going to happen. You just don't know when," he said.

In 2008, camera crews from the TV show "First 48" followed the south Minneapolis murder of 18-year-old Jesse Mickelson, tracking Minneapolis Police Department detectives until they arrested Barrientos-Quintana.

Minnesota's Conviction Review Unit says the entire process was incomplete.

A 130-page report found the detective coerced witnesses, did not disclose evidence at trial and fabricated parts of the episode entirely.

"We know that people make mistakes, we all do. The criminal justice system makes mistakes. Sometimes mistakes slip through the cracks of our legal system," Carrie Sperling, who works for the Conviction Review Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara defended the investigation.

"I am concerned that a convicted killer will be set free based only upon a reinterpretation of old evidence rather than the existence of any new facts," O'Hara said.

In a ruling vacating Barrientos-Quintana's convictions and ordering his release, state court Judge John McBride found that Barrientos-Quintana did not receive a fair trial.

Barrientos-Quintana's attorney failed to effectively represent him and prosecutors didn't disclose favorable evidence, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. Investigators also used coercive lineup tactics and interrogation tactics, resulting in unreliable eyewitness identifications, she added.

Security footage captured Barrientos-Quintana at a grocery story shortly before the shooting, and the attorney general's office pointed to phone records not presented at trial that placed him at his girlfriend's suburban apartment shortly after the shooting. The Conviction Review Unit determined that he could not have traveled to and from the crime scene in that time.

The reviewers also cast blame on police, who showed an old photo of Barrientos-Quintana with a shaved head to eyewitnesses who had described the suspect as being bald. Security footage showed Barrientos-Quintana had short, dark hair at the time of the shooting.

Detective Christopher Gains, who handled the case, is now the department's Assistant Chief of Community Trust.

The county is hiring an expert in eyewitness identification to train investigators so this does not happen again.

"When the criminal legal system does not function ethically, it causes significant harm. Harm to the accused, who, in this case, spent 16 years in prison for a crime he did not commit," Moriarty said.

The state's Conviction Review Unit says it has taken a second look at more than a thousand cases so far. This is just the third time it's recommended a case be overturned.