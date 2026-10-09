Watch live: Eden Prairie police discuss recent shootings; man charged in homecoming shooting

The Eden Prairie Police Department is scheduled to discuss recent shootings in the city on Friday afternoon with other local, county and state law enforcement officials.

Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans are expected to be at the news conference along with the police chiefs of Edina, St. Louis Park and Bloomington.

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What : Eden Prairie police discuss recent shootings

: Eden Prairie police discuss recent shootings Date: Oct. 9, 2026

Oct. 9, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT Location: Eden Prairie Police Department

Eden Prairie Police Department Watch: In the attached video player.

An 18-year-old man, Adam Abdihakeem Adam, was charged Friday in the shooting that injured two people outside the Eden Prairie High School homecoming football game earlier this month, according to court records. He's charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot.

Two teenagers, ages 18 and 17, were shot during a fight outside Aerie Stadium that led to gunfire on Oct. 2, police say. Authorities believe the incident was gang-related.

On Monday, shots were fired at a Speedway gas station in Eden Prairie, police say. No one was injured and investigators say the incident "may be connected" to other incidents involving "East African/Somali gang activity" across the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story and will be updated.