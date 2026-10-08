Arrest made in connection to Eden Prairie homecoming shooting

Police in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, have arrested a suspect in connection to Friday's shooting at the Eden Prairie High School homecoming football game.

According to police, an 18-year-old man they identified as the shooter was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, near Highway 55 and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis. He is currently being held at the Hennepin County Jail, per police.

"The arrest today is an important step in this investigation," said Police Chief Matt Sackett. "I'm incredibly proud of our officers and investigators who have worked nonstop alongside our law enforcement partners to identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

Two people were injured during the shooting, which happened Friday night. At the time, they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries.

The shooting forced the end of the game and evacuation of the arena at the time. Eden Prairie was later able to finish the game. Students at Eden Prairie High School did return to class on Monday after school leaders spent the weekend getting things ready.

Authorities said at the time, they believed the shooting to be gang-related.

Recently, several law enforcement leaders in the Twin Cities called for a new policy to address what they describe as a spate of gun violence from gangs tied to "East African and Somali" communities.



